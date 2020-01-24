Funding approved for I-81 upgrades in Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – Another hurdle has been cleared as local leaders plan for upgrades along Interstate 81.

On Thursday, the Roanoke Valley Transportation Planning Organization held a public hearing for changes to its long term plan. Although no one came to speak, the group was still able to move forward.

They approved more than $600 million to add an additional lane in each direction on Interstate 81 through most of the valley.

“The General Assembly and the Commonwealth has allocated money for that, the transportation planning organization or the TPO, as we call it, has to approve that money in order for that work to start being done," chair Janet Scheid said.

Work can begin on the projects soon now that funding is secured.