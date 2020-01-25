State police to keep troopers at Capitol ‘as long as needed’ after threats of violence for rally

RICHMOND, Va. – After threats of violence at Virginia’s Capitol ahead of Monday’s large gun rights rally, Virginia State Police plan to continue to help Capitol police with security in Richmond “as long as needed,” a spokesperson told 10 News on Friday.

Dozens of state police troopers were there for Monday's event. The spokesperson said VSP won't know the total costs from the day for several weeks.

A 10 News crew saw many more officers than normal in and around the Capitol Tuesday, the day after the rally. Aside from Monday’s event, state police said they don’t expect extra costs for the legislative session because troopers are working their normal shifts.