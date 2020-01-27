Martinsville man found shot dead in parking lot of Patrick County church
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say a Martinsville man was found shot dead in the parking lot of a Patrick County church on Sunday night.
According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the parking lot of the True Gospel Baptist Church on Salem Highway around 8 p.m. and found Damien Hairston, 27, dead.
The church was not in service, and the parking lot was reportedly used as a meeting place for the victim and several people who were not involved with the church.
Authorities say Hairston’s death is being treated as a homicide, and it is under investigation.
