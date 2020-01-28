44ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

44ºF

Local News

Days of Our Lives fan? Don’t miss an episode during impeachment coverage

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Days of Our Lives
photo
(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

ROANOKE, Va. – If coverage of the impeachment trial is getting in the way of your favorite show on WSLS 10, these details are for you.

The Days of Our Lives episode from Monday (1/27) will air early Wednesday morning (1/29) at 2:07 a.m. The episode from Tuesday (1/28) will air immediately after that, just a few minutes after 3 a.m.

As always, you can watch episodes online here.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: