Roanoke airport wraps up 2019 with continued growth

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s airport finished the decade on a high note.

In December 2019, the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport saw a more than 17% increase in passengers compared to December 2018.

2019 was also the highest number of travelers at the airport in the past five years and a 8.9% increase from 2018.

Here’s a look by the numbers:

719,707

The number of total passengers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport during 2019

61,827

The number of total passengers at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport during December 2019

300

December 2019′s increase of 9,329 passengers compared to Dec. 2018 equates to 300 more passengers flying each day.

5

Only five of the previous 59 months had more passengers than December 2019.

Now when it comes to a possible expansion of destinations at the airport.

"Using our existing air service is the only way we will get more air service. We appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA and not driving out of market to fly,” said Tim Bradshaw, executive director of the Roanoke Regional Airport Commission.