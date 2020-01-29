Interactive art display coming to downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A local nonprofit and credit union are teaming up to bring a unique art display to the Star City.

The large display was set up in Market Square downtown Wednesday.

Chimes will produce different light and sound patterns based on how they move from a gust of wind or being touched by someone.

Valley Star Credit Union donated a large portion of the money for the display.

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. marketing manager Jaime Clark said this is the first display of its kind downtown.

“We’ve been looking at ways, of course, to bring people downtown, stuff that’s unique and exciting. We’ve been looking at interactive art for a long period of time and finally we were able to find something that would work for the space and a great partner to work with," Clark explained.

The display will be up until the end of February.