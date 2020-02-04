’It’s just unimaginable’: Bedford baby fighting for his life at a Philadelphia hospital

BEDFORD, Va. – Wyatt Lowe is less than two months away from his first birthday, but right now, he’s facing a battle most people can’t imagine.

The Bedford boy was born with congenital heart disease, a very complex heart, no spleen and internal organs that aren’t arranged as they should be.

He’s already had two open-heart surgeries.

“It’s hard. No baby should have to go through something this hard and there’s absolutely no cure. There’s just surgeries and medicines but there’s no cure. And it’s just unimaginable, honestly,” said Wyatt’s mother Katie Lowe.

10 News spoke with Wyatt’s mother who’s spending her days in the cardiac intensive care unit at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

“They said that they could help Wyatt, so here we are,” said Lowe.

They've been at the hospital for more than a week now in what doctors expect to be at least a month-long stay.

Lowe's husband and two daughters will have to travel the seven hours from Bedford to Philadelphia on the weekends, creating even more challenges.

"My husband is actually out of work because it's just a lot of traveling," Lowe said.

Now, the community is stepping up to help.

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $1,400 and more than 1,400 people are following the family’s journey on the Warriors for Baby Wyatt Facebook page.

"It's amazing to know that there are people back home praying for him," Lowe said.

Right now, Lowe said doctors aren't sure how to proceed, but she's not losing hope.

“We’re almost stuck at the moment so we’re really praying for miracles and for doctors to come up with a great plan for Wyatt and for him to have a long life,” Lowe said.