Student sues Virginia Military Institute over alleged hazing

Says he was waterboarded, assaulted

1996: The Supreme Court of the United States orders the Virginia Military Institute to admit women or forgo state support. The board of the all-male military college would vote 8-7 in September 1996 to admit women. The school, which officially enrolled its first female cadets in August 1997, was the last U.S. military college to admit women.
LEXINGTON, Va. – A former Virginia Military Institute student is suing the school, alleging he was waterboarded, assaulted and forced to wrestle another student while partially clothed.

The lawsuit says the 2018 incident prompted the student to withdraw from the school.

The man’s lawyer told The Washington Post he is referred to only as John Doe because he is worried the lawsuit will affect his future and because he fears retribution from military institute leaders. Col. Stewart MacInnis, a VMI spokesman, said the school denies the allegations.

He said cadets are trained to prevent and report hazing and sexual misconduct.

