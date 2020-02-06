State of emergency issued as flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – As parts of Virginia see heavy rain and widespread flooding, Governor Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency on Thursday evening.
The severe weather has shut down roads and caused widespread flooding.
10 News has crews tracking the storms across the area.
