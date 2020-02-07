Covington, Alleghany County schools to close on Friday due to ‘unresolved threat’

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are working to resolve a potential school threat, and in the meantime, Covington City Public Schools and Alleghany County Public School will be closed Friday.

The threat was not school-specific, according to school officials.

On Thursday, a student at Covginton High School told administrators about a threat from a student in Greenbrier County, W.V., according to school officials.

School officials and law enforcement immediately began investigating, but the issue still wasn’t resolved Thursday evening, prompting the school closings on Friday.

The investigation is ongoing, and it’s not clear at this time if schools will be open on Monday. Officials say they will give an update no later than Sunday evening.

Anyone with questions or information is asked to contact the Covington Police Department or Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.