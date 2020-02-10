Section of Roanoke River Greenway closed due to rain damage

ROANOKE, Va. – Due to heavy, soaking rain that led to flooding last week and this weekend, a major portion of the Roanoke River Greenway stretching from Wasena Park to Bennington Park is closed.

More rain is on the way and conditions don’t look like they’ll be improving over the next few days, so it’s not clear when this section of the greenway will reopen. Crews won’t be able to clear the mud and debris until the rain lets up and water levels go back down.

So where can you go in the meantime?

PLAY Roanoke suggests checking out the Mill Mountain Greenway, Lick Run Greenway, the open sections of Roanoke River Greenway (Bridge Street to Wasena or Aerial Way/Blue Ridge Drive), or the trails at Countryside Park.