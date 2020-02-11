Amherst County declares war on trash, looking for volunteer to help with new effort

AMHERST, Va. – Amherst County is declaring a war on trash.

County leaders are looking for a volunteer to help lead the effort.

Dean Rodgers, county administrator, says this person will help find ways to help encourage people to keep the county clean.

County leaders have a preliminary list of ideas to enforce individual responsibility and creating a reward system for people who call in violators.

“We’re trying to keep taxes as low as we can and not add to the size of government. So, if someone who cares enough to want to help will step forward. We will put them to the whole entire community’s good use,” Rodgers said.

If you’re interested in the position, contact the county administrator’s office at 434-946-9400 or email the county administrator at dcrodgers@countyofamherst.com.