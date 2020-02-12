Body found in burned truck in Grayson County identified

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – One of three bodies found inside a burnt-out truck in a heavily wooded area in Grayson County in November has been identified.

According to Grayson County Sheriff Richard Vaughn, the female body is Maria Calderon-Martinez.

Vaughn says DNA comparison samples are available to potentially identify the two male bodies, but attorneys have filed motions to delay the release of the samples to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke.

The bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies when they were found.

The three bodies are believed to be connected to a fatal arson in Alexander County, North Carolina in June.