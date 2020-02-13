Local Twins Win Big Through Special Olympics

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The countdown continues to this year's New River Polar Plunge on Saturday, February 22 at Bisset Park in Radford, and two local athletes are doing an amazing job representing Special Olympics Virginia both on and off the field.

Josh and Ben Norris are 29-year-old twins who live in Blacksburg. The brothers have traveled the world participating in Special Olympics competitions.

Ben recently returned from the Special Olympics Sweden Invitational where he earned a silver medal in the giant slalom.

"I just love the competition in any sport," Ben said.

Josh competed in the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi in 2019, earning two gold medals in track and field and a fourth place finish in the half-marathon.

"It was amazing," Josh said. "It was probably the best experience of my lifetime."

Both agree, Special Olympics has shaped who they are.

"Without running and Special Olympics, I probably wouldn't be running right now or playing basketball either," Josh said.

They say the experiences and opportunities it has afforded them have been amazing.

"It does have a big impact in my life," Josh said.

Ben and Josh said they now have their sights set on qualifying for the 2023 Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

Donations to this year's Polar Plunge help support these athletic endeavors.

You can donate or sign up to get involved at www.polarplunge.com/newriver.