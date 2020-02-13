Love at first bite with a bouquet of Olive Garden breadsticks

ROANOKE, Va. – Throw those flowers away! Olive Garden has a better idea for Valentine’s Day -- they’re selling a breadstick bouquet.

This bouquet is part of their Valentine’s Day special, known as “the perfect night in.”

Customers can design the perfect meal, all starting at $35.

You start with a tough decision: salad or soup. Then, another tough one, this time with dipping sauce: five cheese marinara or alfredo. The shareable entree for two is five cheese ziti al forno or you can upgrade to chicken alfredo. Finally, choose between black tie mousse cake or tiramisu.

The perfect Olive Garden meal is not complete without warm breadsticks, best served in bouquet form.

Locations in Roanoke, Christiansburg, Danville, and Lynchburg are all participating in this promotion.