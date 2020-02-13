Thieves cut hole into Collinsville business, steal $5-10K of cigarettes

COLLINSVILLE, Va. – Thieves were able to steal tens of thousands of dollars worth cigarettes from a Collinsville business overnight, according to a post on Facebook.

Shivam Patel, the owner’s son, posted on Facebook that a “two person or more operation” cut a hole into the side of the Self Service Wholesale warehouse and wiped out between $5,000 and $10,000 worth of their cigarette carton inventory Wednesday night.

Patel said the thieves did not trip their sensors because they came in through the wall and not the front door.

He also said the camera system is not motion activated, so that didn’t go off either.

Officers were called to the business this morning and took a statement.

In his post, Patel said, “hopefully we find out who had did this cause this whole situation has us sick.”

10 News has reached out to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for more information but has not received a response.