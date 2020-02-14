Carson Wentz, Lou Holtz set to speak at upcoming Liberty University convocations

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two big names in football will be at Liberty University next week.

Hall of Fame football coach Lou Holtz is set to address the university on Feb. 19 at Convocation.

Holtz is best known for his 1988 season as head coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, in which he led his team to a perfect national championship season. Following his coaching career, Holtz was an ESPN college football analyst.

Two days later, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will be in Lynchburg.

Wentz was a part of five consecutive FCS National Championships at North Dakota State and drafted second overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Despite battling multiple injuries over the course of his four-year professional football career, he is one of the NFL’s finest talents.

Liberty invited them to speak because it describes them as “an inspiration to Christians worldwide as they prove that followers of Jesus can reach the pinnacle of the sporting world while remaining true to their convictions.”

That same day, Wentz and Liberty’s LU Serve office will offer one-hour time slots for students to volunteer to pack meals for Haiti through Mission of Hope.

The goal is to pack 200,000 meals by the end of the day.

The registration-required event will be held in the LaHaye Multi-Purpose Center. Those interested can text MEALPACK to 24502 for more information.

Quarterback Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Former University of Notre Dame Fighting Irish head football coach Lou Holtz looks on and smiles while touring Joker Marchant Stadium the Spring Training home of the Detroit Tigers prior to the Spring Training game against the New York Yankees at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 4, 2016 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)