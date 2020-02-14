Kissing booths and pooch smooches: Animal shelters get creative for Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Studies show most people would rather spend Valentine’s day cuddling with their pets than with their human partners.

Local shelters are taking advantage of that.

The Franklin County Humane Society went out spreading puppy love Friday.

Several of the shelter’s dogs, which are all up for adoption, stopped by businesses like K92 radio in Roanoke for some cuddles.

Money raised from the Valentine’s Day deliveries goes back to the shelter.

Meanwhile, a kissing booth was set up Friday afternoon at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection in Roanoke.

For a donation to the shelter, you got some one-on-one time with a puppy or kitten.

Roanoke firefighters managed the booth.

Shelter operations director Melinda rector says the event also helped with adoptions.

“I think they’ve seen it online and they’re kind of curious, so it’s worked out really well. I think that’s the biggest thing with shelters, you really just have to do something fun and get the word out there," said Rector.

All of the money collected will be used to cover the cost of heartworm treatments for dogs at the shelter.