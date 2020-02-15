Adopt don’t shop: Roanoke couple’s billboard encourages finding love with a rescue pet

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re still looking for a Valentine and you’re good with four legs, we’ve got great news for you.

A Roanoke couple is keeping up a tradition to highlight shelter animals. Drive on 460 through Roanoke and it’s hard to miss their billboard, encouraging people to find a valentine at the shelter and to adopt, not shop.

It’s the work of Dianne and Nick Prout, two Roanoke Valley animal lovers. The smiling pup on the billboard is their dog who died a few years ago.

They’ve done it every February for four years to encourage people to open their hearts.

“You can find the love of your life at your local animal shelter; we did with our dog Casey, the dog featured in the billboard," Dianne Prout said. "She was adopted from the shelter and I just want to bring awareness to the fact that you can find love in an animal shelter.”

Dianne said last year they skipped the billboard and nearly 50 people came asking where it was. So she said it had to go back this year, and she’s already booked it again for next year.