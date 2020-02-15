Someone could win up to $3,500 in Roanoke cornhole tournament

ROANOKE, Va. – Cornhole is not just a game for tailgating.

The American Cornhole Organization Blue Ridge Major Tournament is happening on Friday and Saturday at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

Virginia Blue Ridge Sports and Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge are hosts of the event which features more than 160 players from 15 states competing.

“They’re coming in from all these different states. They need a place to stay, they get to experience Roanoke while they’re here. That’s why we look for unique establishments and unique cities for them to head out to," ACO founder Frank Geers said. "Next year, we hope to double the size and the economic impact.”

