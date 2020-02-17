Northam signs first bill of 2020, Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund donations now tax-deductible
Bill conforms Virginia’s tax code to federal code
RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed the first bill of 2020 on Monday.
SB 582 conforms Virginia’s tax code to the federal IRS code, Northam said in a tweet.
Northam said the change will allow donations to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund to be tax-deductible. The fund, which is set up through the United Way of South Hampton Roads, goes to the victims and families affected by the 2019 shooting in a municipal building that left 12 dead and at least four others hurt.
Currently, donations to victim assistance funds like this are considered personal gifts and are not always tax-deductible, according to the United Way.
Read more about the bill here.
I just signed the first bill of the 2020 session, Senator Howell's SB 582. This bill conforms Virginia's tax code to the federal code and allows donations to the Virginia Beach Strong Fund to be tax-deductible. Looking forward to signing more important bills from our legislature.— Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) February 17, 2020
