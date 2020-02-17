Northam signs first bill of 2020, Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund donations now tax-deductible

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam signed the first bill of 2020 on Monday.

SB 582 conforms Virginia’s tax code to the federal IRS code, Northam said in a tweet.

Northam said the change will allow donations to the Virginia Beach Tragedy Fund to be tax-deductible. The fund, which is set up through the United Way of South Hampton Roads, goes to the victims and families affected by the 2019 shooting in a municipal building that left 12 dead and at least four others hurt.

Currently, donations to victim assistance funds like this are considered personal gifts and are not always tax-deductible, according to the United Way.

