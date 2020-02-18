Black History Month celebration honors Roanoke’s African American railroad history

ROANOKE, Va. – African American history in local railroads is getting the spotlight in honor of Black History Month.

The Roanoke nonprofit “Total Action for Progress” held its annual Black History Month celebration on Tuesday.

Prominent African Americans associated with the Norfolk and Southern Railroad were featured.

Children from the local Head Start program also preformed a railroad-themed skit.

“Across our country, as well as in the Roanoke Valley, many African Americans started their journey to becoming self-sufficient though the railroads. So it made good sense for us to do that," TAP CEO Annette Lewis said.

In years past, TAP has focused on highlighting historically significant African American neighborhoods in Roanoke.