Roanoke’s Valentine’s Day Dance for the disabled celebrates 35 years of partying

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday night was a magical one for some special guests at the Hotel Roanoke.

Therapeutic Recreation Services of the Roanoke Valley hosted its annual Valentine’s dinner dance. It’s a celebration of friends, life and fun for people with disabilities. This year marks the dance’s 35th anniversary. And organizers said they do it to make sure that those that sometimes get left out get to feel just as special as everyone else.

“That speaks a lot to people with disabilities in this valley have had a presence for a really long time. Other places that’s not the case, so it’s really fantastic that this is their dance, this is their event, this wonderful venue, the Hotel Roanoke has accepted that and they support us every year and it’s just fantastic,” organizer Kari Decker said.

They also crowned the King and Queen of Hearts, similar to a prom king and queen. Many of the attendees said this event is one of their favorites of the year.