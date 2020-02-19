Ryan Newman released from hospital after terrifying Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital after a horrific crash Monday during the final lap of the Daytona 500.

A tweet from Roush Fenway Racing on Wednesday said, “Ryan Newman has been treated and released from Halifax Medical Center."

Roush Fenway Racing released a statement earlier Wednesday which said Newman was showing “great improvement” and playing with his two daughters.

The 42-year-old’s car went spinning into the wall after making contact with Ryan Blaney during the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Monday.

His car went airborne and was then hit by Corey LaJoie.

The car landed on its roof, slid across Daytona International Speedway and came to a rest upside down and on fire, with gasoline pouring out of the vehicle.

It took a safety team nearly 20 minutes to remove Newman from the car.

Ryan Newman slides down the track after he was involved in a crash on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday's race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/David Graham) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Newman was taken to a Daytona Beach hospital.

NASCAR officials eventually released a statement from Roush Fenway Racing that said Newman would survive.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.