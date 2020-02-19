Woman shot in face in Henry County, police still searching for shooter

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Authorities say they’re still searching for the shooter after a woman was shot in the face in Henry County on Tuesday night.

The woman, who hasn’t been identified yet, was shot near 4th Street in Fieldale, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

She was taken to Sovah Health and her injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening, according to the Sheriff’s Office. It wasn’t clear if she was going to be transferred to a hospital in Roanoke.

Authorities say they can’t confirm whether or not the woman was pregnant, which is an unconfirmed detail that has been circulating on social media.

This appears to be an isolated incident between two people, and there is no clear danger to the public, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

