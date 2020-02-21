Driver dead after chase leads to fatal crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A driver is dead after a chase led to a fatal crash in Lynchburg, according to police.

Authorities say the crash happened on Thursday night around 10:45 when a Lynchburg police officer tried to stop the car near the intersection of Old Forest Road and Wiggington Road. The driver then sped away and the officer reportedly tried to catch up, but eventually lost sight of the car.

An uninvolved person then called 911 to report a car that had driven off the road and crashed on 501 South past the intersection of Lakeside Drive. Crews arrived and then reportedly took the driver to Lynchburg General Hospital, where they died as a result of their injuries.

Authorities say the crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 434-455-6047.