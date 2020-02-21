Judge once again dismisses neighbor’s case against Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

ROANOKE, Va. – Legal battles continue for a local wildlife rescue center.

For the second time, a judge is dismissing a neighbor’s case against the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke.

That neighbor, Stan Seymour, has now filed with the Supreme Court to overturn the judge’s decision.

The center has also filed a lawsuit for conspiracy, basically alleging that their neighbors are trying to bring them financial harm by filing these lawsuits.

This is their attempt at getting the money back that they spent defending themselves in legal fees, which is upwards of $85,000.