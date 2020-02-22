36 arrested after Martinsville grand jury hands down 100+ drug-related indictments

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together to arrested 36 people after a Martinsville grand jury handed down more than 100 drug-related indictments.

On Feb. 10, a jury handed down 285 total indictments. Of those, 116 were related to illegal drugs on 49 people.

The next day, members of the Martinsville Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, US Marshal’s Service, ATF, DEA, Martinsville Fire & EMS, Martinsville Sheriff’s Office and Martinsville Henry County 911 Center started the joint effort to arrest those 49 individuals.

94 of those indictments on 36 people have been served.

Below is a gallery of those who have been arrested and the charges each person faces.