Western Virginia Regional Jail prepares to take the Polar Plunge

RADFORD, Va. – The countdown is on and we’re just one day away from the New River Polar Plunge.

Many members of the 10 News team are diving into the freezing water to help raise money for Special Olympics Virginia.

10 News isn’t the only team -- several groups are raising money, including the Western Virginia Regional Jail.

This is the jail’s first year taking part in the plunge, but it’s not their first time fundraising and being involved with the Special Olympics.

Lori Fadorick is the accreditation manager & Special Olympics liaison for region 10. She’s spent years volunteering and was part of the torch run in Richmond. Fadorick says they’ve raised more than they ever expected.

“It’s so rewarding to see what these kids and young people get out of these events,” said Fadorick.

The team is also participating in the costume contest and gave 10 News a sneak peek at their “Alice in Wonderland” theme.

To donate to the New River Polar Plunge, click here.