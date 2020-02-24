Randolph College offering free classes to Central Virginia Community College students

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Local colleges in the Lynchburg area want to tear down cost barriers for students.

Right now, Central Virginia Community College students can take free classes at Randolph College.

The co-enrollment program allows CVCC students to take a course at Randolph for the same cost of a CVCC class.

School leaders say they’re also changing when students can enroll.

"We’re tearing down that wall as well so students can enroll in the fall or the spring and take a class free of charge. The only thing they have to do is, of course, be a student in good academic standing in a degree-seeking program at CVCC,” said dean of admission Travis Carter.

For more information about the program and where to enroll go to randolphcollege.edu or centralvirgina.edu.