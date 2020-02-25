Advance Auto ends 25+ year partnership with JDRF

ROANOKE, Va. – Advance Auto Parts has ended a long-term partnership with one of its charitable partners.

Advance Auto had been a JDRF partner since 1993.

The company confirmed to 10 News that, “While we will no longer host an in-store point-of-sale fundraising campaign, we will continue to invite Team Members to support JDRF through personal fundraising and participation in local events.”

Over the years, Advance Auto has donated more than $45 million to help find a cure for Type 1 diabetes.

JDRF declined to comment and referred us to Advance Auto’s statement.