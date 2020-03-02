LewisGale welcomes two leap day babies

SALEM, Va. – Some local families are celebrating a very unique welcome into the world.

Beckham Fowler is one of two babies born at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem on leap day.

His mom, Sydney Fowler, was induced Saturday, lining up with the holiday that only comes around every four years.

People with a leap day birthday, called leaplings, make up only about 0.07% of the population.

Fowler said they’re still trying to decide how they’re going to celebrate his birthday.

“Since it’s technically Feb. 29, we’re going to celebrate probably on the 28 mostly, but I’m going to give him love on both the first and the 28,” said Fowler.

Mom and dad said this is their way of keeping their son young forever.