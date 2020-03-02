44ºF

Man, woman found dead in Roanoke home

The cause of their deaths is under investigation

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police said they found two people dead inside a home on Sunday.

Just after 4:30 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Queen Anne Drive SE for a well-being check. On arrival, officers located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside the residence.

This is a developing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (540)-344-8500.

