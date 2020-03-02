Man, woman found dead in Roanoke home
The cause of their deaths is under investigation
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Police said they found two people dead inside a home on Sunday.
Just after 4:30 p.m., Roanoke Police responded to a residence in the 1600 block of Queen Anne Drive SE for a well-being check. On arrival, officers located an adult female and an adult male deceased inside the residence.
This is a developing investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call police at (540)-344-8500.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.