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Roanoke Police arrest suspect in 2025 assault case after victim dies

10 News Digital Team

Garcia-Bailey (Courtesy of RPD) (RPD2026)

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Wednesday that it had arrested a suspect in a 2025 assault case after the victim recently died.

According to officials, the incident occurred on April 24, 2025 at 5:09 p.m. when officers responded to the 2500 block of Salem Turnpike NW for the report of a malicious wounding.

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Upon arrival, officers located an elderly man with injuries sustained from reportedly being struck by a glass bottle. Witnesses reported they observed a group of teenagers around the man, who ran from the scene once he fell to the ground.

69-year-old David Brown, of Roanoke, was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing for treatment of what initially appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say that his condition deteriorated until he died on March 11, 2026. RPD received notification from the medical examiner’s office that they ruled his death a homicide from injuries sustained during the assault.

The preliminary investigation identified the suspect as 41-year-old Justin Garcia-Bailey, of Roanoke. After consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, an indictment for aggravated malicious wounding was issued for his arrest, and Garcia-Bailey has been arrested.

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