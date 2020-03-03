45ºF

Authorities searching for missing Campbell County teens

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Campbell County
On Monday, March 2, 2020, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Faith Nicole Klitzka, age 16, and Baylen Drew Cordier, age 17, were last seen at the Campbell County Technical School. (Campbell County Sheriff's Office)

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for two teens missing out of Campbell County.

The sheriff’s office is searching for Faith Klitzka, 16, and Baylen Cordier, 17.

The two were last seen at the Campbell County Technical School around noon Monday, according to deputies.

Authorities say both were spotted leaving from the school site through a wooded area, heading east towards Rustburg on Colonial Highway.

Klitzka is described as about 5′6 with brown hair and was last seen wearing a dark jacket, black pants and black shoes. Cordier is around 5′8 and 120 pounds, wearing a black jacket and blue jeans with glasses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

