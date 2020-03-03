LewisGale Pulaski ER reopens after coronavirus scare

PULASKI, Va. – A local hospital temporarily restricted access to its ER on Tuesday morning out of an “abundance of caution."

Hospital officials said they assessed a patient who had contact with another person who had traveled to a country with a high prevalence of coronavirus (COVID-19). As a precaution, the hospital closed the ER.

The person does not have the coronavirus and was discharged from the ER, according to LewisGale Hospital Pulaski.

Read the hospital’s full statement here:

"Out of an abundance of caution, LewisGale Hospital Pulaski temporarily restricted access to its emergency room this morning, while assessing a patient who had made contact with another individual who had traveled to a country with high prevalence of coronavirus.

After evaluating and determining that the patient did NOT have the coronavirus, the patient was discharged, along with other individuals who were being treated in the ER during that time.

Our ER is back to normal operation. Again, this action was precautionary only, with our utmost priority being the safety of our patients, physicians, staff and community.

Thank you to all of our staff who responded with speed and professionalism throughout the event."