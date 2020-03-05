Bedford woman wins new car thanks to her own generosity

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Bedford woman has a new car and it’s all thanks to her generosity.

Dianne Van Valkenburgh is the winner of United Way of Central Virginia’s 2019 campaign.

She and five others were picked as the finalists for the 2019 Ford Fiesta.

To get there, the group was picked from a raffle of several hundred people who donated $100 or more.

The money goes towards the UWCV’s annual fundraiser, which helps fund Lynchburg-area organizations who help families in need.

On Thursday, the five finalists were handed a key fob, not knowing who had the right key.

"Wonderful. This is so exciting! I got a kid in college and a kid getting out of high school going to college. This is exciting to know we have reliable transportation for them,” Van Valkenburgh said.

Van Valkenburg says she still has to determine if the car will go to her children.