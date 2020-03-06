Amtrak taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Amtrak is making changes to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In a statement to 10 News, a company spokesperson said trains and stations are being cleaned more frequently, in some areas on an hourly basis.

Amtrak has also made additional hand sanitizer and wipes available for passengers.

For anyone who may need to change travel plans, change fees for reservations made through the end of April are being waived.

Buses, too are a concern for some local residents.

Charles Parker depends on buses to get around and said being so close to so many other people worries him.

“You just never know, if someone coughs, what’s going to happen. They tell you not to wear masks, so (I’m) just constantly wondering what’s going to happen,” Parker said.

He said people should cover their cough and pay close attention to their surroundings whenever they’re using public transportation.