Gov. Northam releases statement on final passage of historic gun safety legislation

RICHMOND, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam issued the following statement today after the General Assembly approved seven out of eight of his proposed gun violence prevention measures.

“Every year we lose more than one thousand Virginians to gun violence. Thirty-two lost at Virginia Tech. Twelve people shot and killed at their workplace in Virginia Beach. A nine-year-old girl shot and killed at a cookout. A three-year-old shot and killed right outside his home. And many more Virginians lost every day to tragedies that do not make headlines, but devastate families and communities, nonetheless.

“Today, this year, Virginia has said enough is enough. The emergency of gun violence must end. This legislation will help get us there.

“Thank you to the many gun violence prevention advocates, some of you still grieving over the loss or injury of a loved one, who have fought for years for today.

“And thank you to the legislators who finally listened to the voices of Virginians and voted to pass commonsense gun safety legislation.

“These bills will save lives.”