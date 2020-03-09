Virginia Tech: How to properly wash your hands

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Health officials continue emphasizing that hand washing is the best way to prevent against the coronavirus.

Washing your hands is something you’ve done countless times, but, you may not be getting your hands as clean as they could be.

“The first step is to turn the water on," said Virginia Tech Food Science and Technology professor Dr. Renee Boyer as she demonstrated the proper hand washing process. “Then, you want to get your hands wet.”

The university released a video Monday with Boyer demonstrating the proper technique.

Handwashing 101 🗣 Friendly reminder: WASH YOUR HANDS PLEASE Be sure that you know the proper way to wash your hands to prevent the spread of illness. 🧼 Virginia Tech Food Science & Technology Department is here to demonstrate. 👇 More wellness tips, along with flu prevention and Coronavirus info 👉 http://vt.edu/flu/2019Coronavirus Posted by Virginia Tech on Thursday, March 5, 2020

“The most important step is to really scrub your hands good," said Boyer. “Get between your fingers,get the backs of your hands, and then scrub your fingers on your palm. Keep scrubbing. You want to do this scrubbing motion for at least 20 seconds.”

Once you’ve washed your hands, dry them off with a paper towel and use the paper towel to turn off the faucet so you don’t recontaminate your hands.