Boswell case: Tennessee toddler’s mother to remain in jail

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Megan "Maggie" Boswell, the mother of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, will remain in a Tennessee jail after a judge raised her bond to $150,000 Monday morning.

Remains believed to be little Evelyn were found Friday on the property of a family member in Sullivan County, Tennessee.

District Attorney Barry Staubus argued that Megan Boswell, who was jailed on a charge of making false reports during the investigation into Evelyn's disappearance, should be considered a flight risk.

Evelyn was reported missing on February 18th by her grandfather, who told reporters he hadn’t seen the child since December.

