No charges filed in connection with Radford University student’s death at New River Valley Regional Jail

DUBLIN, Va. – Authorities will not file any charges in connection with a Radford University student’s death last year at the New River Valley Regional Jail.

State police announced Tuesday they have concluded their investigation into Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez’s September 2019 death.

Lobo-Perez died from opioid toxicity, compounded by acute and chronic asthma, according to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke. His death was officially ruled an accident in December.

The case is now officially closed and no one is charged in connection with the medical examiner’s findings, according to Virginia State Police.

The investigation was conducted at the request of the New River Valley Regional Jail.

WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE LOBO-PEREZ’S DEATH?

Here is a timeline from Virginia State Police:

Radford University police arrested Lobo-Perez for public intoxication on campus on Sept. 11, 2019.

Lobo-Perez was then taken to New River Valley Regional Jail in Pulaski County.

Around 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 12, 2019, Lobo-Perez declined breakfast from jail employees.

Jail employees found Lobo-Perez unresponsive in his cell at 7:50 a.m. The employees immediately attempted lifesaving efforts on Lobo-Perez, which were unsuccessful. He was declared dead at the jail.

The medical examiner’s office in Roanoke completed the autopsy.

