Kroger temporarily adjusts hours at Mid-Atlantic stores

Kroger announced Sunday they would be adjusting the hours of stores at all of their Mid-Atlantic locations.

Staring Monday, Kroger said stores will open at the regular time of 6 a.m. and will close at a new adjusted time of 10 p.m. On Tuesday, Kroger stores will open at a new adjusted time of 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. until further notice.

Kroger said the company is adjusting the hours so they can make sure shelves are fully stocked and ready to go for customers who need essential supplies during the coronavirus concerns.

There are more than 100 Krogers stores in the Mid-Atlantic area, which includes locations in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.