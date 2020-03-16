Man charged with first degree murder after deputies say he shot and killed a man in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – A spokesperson for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were alerted to a homicide by a 911 call around 3:30 Sunday afternoon.
Deputies along with Virginia State Police and Franklin County Public Safety responded to the 10,000 block of Virgil Goode Highway in Rocky Mount.
Authorities said the victim, 59-year-old Denny Smith of Rocky Mount, was found dead in his home from a gunshot wound.
The suspect, 55-year-old Gregory Kendrick of Rocky Mount, was arrested on scene.
Kendrick has been charged with first degree murder and is being held at the Franklin County Jail with no bond.
