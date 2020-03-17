Macy’s closings all stores until March 31 in response to the coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday marks the last day you can shop at Macy’s until April 1.

The company announced that it will temporarily close all stores by end of business Tuesday and remain closed through March 31.

This closure applies to all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

During the closure, Macy’s Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its workers.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

Shoppers can still use macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com while stores are closed.