Macy’s closings all stores until March 31 in response to the coronavirus

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Shoppers pass by an illuminated sign inside the Macy's flagship store on 34th Street in Midtown Manhattan on February 25, 2020 in New York City. Earlier in February, Macy's announced it was closing 125 department stores and laying off 2,000 corporate employees amidst falling profits and revenue. (2020 Getty Images)

ROANOKE, Va. – Tuesday marks the last day you can shop at Macy’s until April 1.

The company announced that it will temporarily close all stores by end of business Tuesday and remain closed through March 31.

This closure applies to all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores.

During the closure, Macy’s Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its workers.

“The health and safety of our customers, colleagues and communities is our utmost priority. As a result of the recent COVID-19 developments, we have decided to temporarily close our stores. We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work,” said Jeff Gennette, chairman and chief executive officer of Macy’s, Inc. “During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites.”

Shoppers can still use macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com while stores are closed.

