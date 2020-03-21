58ºF

Spreading hope and cheer: California students give a cappella performance from separate homes

High school students share the video online

Tags: Entertainment
A California high school choir made a YouTube video to spread hope and cheer to people in their community who are struggling with disruptions from coronavirus concerns.

The Chino Hills High School students sang an a cappella version of Over the Rainbow from separate houses to stay in line with social distancing recommendations.

