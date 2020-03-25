Two Carroll County men charged after fight leads to one of them getting shot

Two men are facing charges after a physical fight led to one of them getting shot and being flown to a local hospital, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday around 7:45 p.m., deputies responded to Snake Creek Road after receiving a call for a man with a gunshot wound.

Once officers arrived, deputies say they identified the man with the gunshot wound as Michael Richardson.

After talking to Richardson, deputies then went to 8465 Snake Creek Road where the incident happened to try and find Rickey Pierce, the other man involved.

Once officers found Pierce, they say he “had facial injuries consistent with physical assault.”

Crews responded to both addresses to treat Pierce and Richardson, and Pierce was reportedly flown by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment. Authorities say Richardson was taken to Twin County Regional Hospital for treatment and was later released.

Authorities say they believe this started as a physical fight that escalated to Richardson getting shot.

Richardson has been charged with felony malicious wounding and was taken to the New River Valley Regional Jail with no bond. Pierce was arrested after leaving the hospital and charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and was taken to New River Valley Jail with no bond.