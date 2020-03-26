Patrick County man charged with DUI, vehicular manslaughter after deadly motorcycle crash

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A Patrick County man has been charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter after a fatal crash earlier this week, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say the two-car crash happened Wednesday around 6:45 p.m. on Route 677, just south of Route 672.

According to police, a 2018 Nissan Rogue was going south on Route 677 when it crossed the center line and hit a 1999 Harley Davidson.

30-year-old Jacob Goad was driving the motorcycle, and authorities say he died at the scene. He was reportedly wearing a helmet.

Police say the Nissan driver, 35-year-old Joshua Ray, was not hurt. Ray was reportedly charged with DUI and vehicular manslaughter.

The crash remains under investigation.