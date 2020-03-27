Beloved Virginia Tech therapy dog diagnosed with cancer, GoFundMe created for medical bills

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s top dog is taking on a serious health challenge, but fans are making sure he won’t face it alone.

Moose the therapy dog has recently been diagnosed with prostate cancer. His handler, Dr. Trent Davis of Virginia Tech’s Cook Counseling Center, said the Labrador retriever has already started chemotherapy and will begin radiation treatment soon.

“Frankly, it’s a bit upsetting to have a dog in his prime, maybe an older prime at eight years old, get diagnosed with cancer," Davis said. "It’s been a bit of a shock.”

Moose’s former veterinarian has started a GoFundMe to help Davis pay for the dog’s medical bills. It has raised nearly $10,000 in three days.

Davis said he tries not to check the GoFundMe amount, but he’s humbled so many people have decided to help his beloved dog.

“It’s a mixture of gratitude, appreciation, and a little bit of sadness," Davis said. “He is a public figure at this university, so it’s a little bit of a public grieving.”

Moose has served Virginia Tech students as a therapy dog at the Cook Counseling Center for more than five years.