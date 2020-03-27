Wythe County resident self-isolating at home with COVID-19

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Health announced on Friday that a Wythe County resident has COVID-19.

Officials with the VDH’s Mount Rogers Health District said the person contracted COVID-19 during out-of-state travel. They say the person is self-isolating at home and there is no concern over community contact.

There is no evidence of community transmission in Wythe County at this time, according to the VDH.

"...This reminds us how very critical it is that people follow public health guidelines on social distancing and good hygiene,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., director of the Mount Rogers Health District. “Social distancing is one of the most effective strategies in limiting the spread of COVID-19, and lessening the impact of this pandemic.”